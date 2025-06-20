Weatherhead research clusters for 2025-2026

The Weatherhead Center for International Affairs announces its research clusters for academic year 2025–2026, including two new collaborative clusters that will operate from fall 2025 to spring 2028.

The Research Cluster on Global LGBTQI+ Human Rights will add a new research-focused element to the work currently underway at the Carr-Ryan Center for Human Rights at Harvard Kennedy School.

The Research Cluster on Global Climate Policy will strengthen a collaborative policy-oriented climate community among several researchers at Harvard and MIT; this cluster is also supported by the Salata Institute.

Existing research clusters that will continue over the next three-year cycle include: Comparative Inequality and Inclusion; Identity Politics (on hiatus in AY26–27); and Business & Government. The Research Cluster on Global History will continue in 2025–2026.

See link below for descriptions of the Weatherhead research clusters and their corresponding principal investigators.

