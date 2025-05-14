Thomas T. Hoopes Prize awarded to 71 students

The Faculty of Arts and Sciences has awarded the Thomas T. Hoopes Prize to 71 Harvard College seniors, in recognition of outstanding research or scholarly work. The prize is funded by the estate of Thomas T. Hoopes, Class of 1919.

To view the full list of 2025 prize recipients with the titles of their research projects and their faculty advisers, visit the FAS Hoopes Prize website.

The 2025 prize recipients are:

Jana Amin, Matthew Anzarouth, Lena Ashooh, Micheal Awah, Sophia Barakett, Thomas Barone, David Brown, Katherine Burstein, Sofia Cagliero, Tyler Chamberlain, Roxana Joyce Chen, Elliot Chin, Yunseo Choi, Juliet Coe, Cayla Coleburn, Sophie Cooper, Katerina Corr, Arif Kerem Dayi, Kate De Groote, Cristina DeMeo, Madeleine Dowd, Samir Duggasani, Dicle Ezgi Ekinci, Nino Ephremidze, Camille Freedman, Shruti Gautam, Io Yeh Gilman, Julian Giordano, Michal Goldstein, Elyssa Grogan, Kenneth Gu, Eliot Hodges, Alexander Hughes, Lucas Hustick, Serena Jampel, Zeynep Lal Kablan, Ryan Kim, Isabelle King, Brice Laurent, Alex Lee, Marvin Li, Victoria Li, John Lin, Addison Liu, Jamie Liu, Anna MacLennan, Julia Mansfield, Emil Massad, Jacob Miller, Arjun Nageswaran, Julia O’Donnell, Liv Oster, Honor Pimentel, Rory Plunket, Eddie Raj, Kay Rollins, Ludovico Alessandro Rollo, Anna Pauliina Rumm, Jonathan Schneiderman, Aidan Scully, Jack Silvers, Kathryn Stevens, Moses Stewart, Jason Tang, Danilo Thurber, Paula Kathleen Vincze, Emily Willrich, Ben Workman, Emma Yang, Felix Yeung, Michael Zhao.