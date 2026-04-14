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‘The Gen AI Playbook for Organizations’ wins 2025 HBR Prize

A photo of the sign for Harvard Business School in front of Baker Library.

Niles Singer/Harvard Staff Photographer

Contact Dorian Salinas https://www.hbs.edu/news/Pages/default.aspx
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Harvard Business Review has named “The Gen AI Playbook for Organizations” the winner of the 2025 HBR Prize, awarded each year to the best article published in the magazine.

In the article, authors Bharat N. Anand and Andy Wu argue that leaders can’t afford a “wait and see” approach to generative AI — they need a clear plan for using it in ways that set them apart. Drawing on their research and experience leading gen AI initiatives, they introduce a framework for choosing where and how to use the technology across tasks, including which can be handled by AI and which require human oversight. They also outline steps organizations can take to differentiate how they create value with gen AI.

“‘The Gen AI Playbook for Organizations’ tackles one of the most pressing management questions right now: how to apply AI more strategically,” said Amy Bernstein, editor in chief of Harvard Business Review. “Judges praised the article’s clear, coherent framework and the practical guidance that leaders can use right away.”

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