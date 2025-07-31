The Carr-Ryan Center launches fellowship on human rights and U.S. foreign policy

The Carr-Ryan Center for Human Rights at Harvard Kennedy School has launched their new Human Rights & U.S. Foreign Policy Fellowship — a bold new initiative designed to preserve human rights as a cornerstone of American diplomacy and global leadership.

At a time of deep geopolitical uncertainty and rising authoritarianism worldwide — and amid growing threats to democratic values at home — the new program brings together some of the most accomplished human rights practitioners in U.S. government to mentor, teach, and collaborate with the next generation of public leaders.

“Our goal is simple but urgent: to ensure that future U.S. policymakers understand that human rights are not optional—they are essential to national security, global stability and democratic identity,” said Faculty Director, Mathias Risse.

2025–2026 Inaugural Senior Fellows

This year, the Carr-Ryan Center welcomes four distinguished leaders whose experience spans presidential administrations, multilateral diplomacy, racial justice, and LGBTQI+ rights.

Maggie Dougherty

Former Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for International Organizations at the National Security Council; former Senior Policy Advisor to U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley and former foreign policy advisor in the office of U.S. Senator Marco Rubio



Project: Analyzing the erosion of the global human rights architecture under geopolitical pressure and assessing how multilateral institutions can be reformed to advance democratic norms and U.S. strategic interests.

Kelly Fay Rodriguez

Former Special Representative for International Labor Affairs

Project: Advancing international worker rights — particularly freedom of association and inclusive economic justice in U.S. politics and American foreign policy, including an assessment of efforts to promote global labor standards in supply chains using modern trade policy tools, foreign assistance, international grassroots labor solidarity campaigns and public and private initiatives.

Desirée Cormier Smith

Inaugural U.S. Special Representative for Racial Equity and Justice at the U.S. State Department.

Project: Centering racial justice in U.S. foreign policy and exploring how neglect of racial and caste-based inequities weakens U.S. diplomacy, peace-building, and inclusive development.

Jessica Stern

Former U.S. Special Envoy to Advance the Human Rights of LGBTQI+ Persons

Project: Preserving and advancing the legacy of LGBTQI+ diplomacy by documenting best practices, countering disinformation, and equipping future Special Envoys and international advocates with tools for success.