Students begin summer global health research, internship programs U.S. and globally

The Harvard Global Health Institute (HGHI) is proud to announce the launch of the HGHI Summer Research and Internship Program for 2026. This summer, 43 undergraduate students begin immersive research and internship experiences with 29 partner organizations across the world, addressing some of the most pressing challenges in global health today.

Through research placements, nonprofit and policy internships, and community-engaged field experiences, HGHI continues its commitment to connecting classroom learning with real-world practice and preparing future leaders in global health.

This summer’s opportunities are supported through two program pathways:

SURGH (Summer Undergraduate Research in Global Health) – research-based placements across the Boston area, with students participating in collaborative academic and laboratory environments and residing in the Undergraduate Research Village



Pre-Arranged Internships – domestic and international placements with partner organizations, including both research and non-research focused roles advancing health equity, public health research, and community-based care

This year, students are working across a wide range of issue areas including infectious disease research, mental health, maternal and child health, climate and health, health policy, surgical equity, and health systems strengthening. Their placements reflect HGHI’s mission that hands-on, interdisciplinary, and cross-cultural engagement is essential to meaningful global health education.

Students will spend the summer contributing to projects and organizations across regions including:

In the weeks leading up to departure, students participated in pre-departure programming designed to prepare them for the opportunities and complexities of global health work. Sessions focused on topics including cultural humility, ethical engagement, professional development, and community-centered approaches to research and service. Through these workshops, students gained tools to navigate cross-cultural collaboration thoughtfully and to contribute meaningfully to their host communities throughout the summer.

As the 2026 cohort begins their placements, HGHI celebrates the impactful work they will undertake in communities, clinics, laboratories, and organizations in the U.S., Africa, Asia, Latin America, and Europe.

Explore past cohorts, partner organizations, and program opportunities on our Summer Research and Internships page and follow along throughout the summer for updates from our students’ experiences.