Six alumni honored with HAA Award for outstanding service

Since 1990, the Harvard Alumni Association (HAA) has bestowed the HAA Awards to distinguished alumni in recognition of their extraordinary service to Harvard University through leadership and engagement activities. Continuing this tradition, the HAA has announced six recipients of the 2025 HAA Awards: Alice Abarbanel ’66; Siri Chilazi ’10, M.B.A. ’16, M.P.P. ’16; Joyce Putnam Curll ’65; Vanessa W. Liu ’96, J.D. ’03; Michael Clarence Payne ’77, M.D. ’81, M.P.H. ’82; and Regina Ryan M.P.A. ’04.

Alice Abarbanel ’66 of Berkeley, California, has made outstanding contributions to the alumni community through her enduring commitment to documenting women’s history. As founder and volunteer project director of the Radcliffe College Alumnae Oral History Project, she spearheaded a significant initiative to document and amplify the voices of Radcliffe alumnae — helping to preserve the legacy of Radcliffe College for future generations. Her leadership ensures Radcliffe’s legacy is accessible for generations, and she continues to serve on the Board with the Radcliffe Club of San Francisco.

Siri Chilazi ’10, M.B.A. ’16, M.P.P. ’16 of Boston, Massachusetts, is committed to empowering women, helping organizations advance gender equality, and uplifting the alumni community. A dedicated volunteer, Chilazi is reunion leadership chair for the Class of 2010 Gift Committee and has chaired all of her Harvard Business School class reunions. She previously served in multiple roles on the HAA Board, including as secretary of the HAA Executive Committee. Additionally, she has contributed to multiple HAA Board initiatives, including as one of the founders of onBOARD and springBOARD.

Joyce Putnam Curll ’65 of Keene, New Hampshire, is a dedicated Harvard citizen whose unwavering support helps strengthen connections among alumni of all ages. As a “host parent” with the Harvard College Host Family Program, she welcomed undergraduates from across the country and around the world into her home — providing a second family at Harvard. With her late husband, Dan Curll ’64, she forged lifelong ties with 16 undergraduates, while also serving on the HAA Board and her class reunion committee.

Vanessa W. Liu ’96, J.D. ’03 of New York, New York, is a visionary leader passionate about building bridges in the alumni community. As HAA president in 2021–2022, she emphasized inclusion and belonging, bringing alumni together to pursue positive social change. Shaped by many volunteer roles, she has implemented innovative ideas and facilitated connections. In 2023, Liu was elected by her fellow alumni to serve a six-year term on the University’s Board of Overseers. She co-founded the New York chapter of Harvard Alumni Entrepreneurs, is active in the Harvard Asian American Alumni Alliance, and serves as an alumni interviewer for Harvard College.

Michael C. Payne ’77, M.D ’81, M.P.H. ’82 of Malden, Massachusetts, is a highly respected teacher and mentor. He has a long history of collaborating with alumni to build community and teach students and others how to work together across differences. A former elected director on the HAA Board, he has served as a social media ambassador and engaged in multiple community-building activities. He has contributed to his College and HMS reunion committees as well as HAA initiatives focused on broadening engagement.

Regina Ryan, M.P.A. ’04 of Boston, Massachusetts is an entrepreneur who has made a lasting impact on Harvard’s Shared Interest Group (SIG) landscape. An expert at building SIGs from the ground up, she draws on her leadership experience to strengthen the alumni community while fostering connection and collaboration. As president of Harvard Alumni Entrepreneurs, she transformed the organization into a thriving global network and launched an accelerator program supporting dozens of alumni startup founders, while continuing to mentor SIG leaders.