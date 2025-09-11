News+

Rock Center for Entrepreneurship announces Entrepreneurs-in-Residence, Venture Capital Advisors, and Legal Specialists

Harvard Business School.

Contact Dorian Salinas https://www.hbs.edu/news/Pages/default.aspx
1 min read

The Harvard Business School (HBS) Arthur Rock Center for Entrepreneurship has announced its Entrepreneurs-in-Residence (EIR), Venture Capital Advisors (VCA), and Legal Specialists (LS) for the 2025-2026 academic year.

At the heart of the Rock Center’s work are its Entrepreneurs-in-Residence. These seasoned founders and executives are deeply embedded in the HBS ecosystem, serving as mentors, coaches, and thought partners for students building the next generation of ventures. Appointed by HBS Dean Srikant Datar to four-year terms, EIRs bring hard-won experience as leaders who have founded, scaled, and exited companies across industries including climate, robotics, artificial intelligence, technology, consumer products, healthcare, biotech, and media.

Read Full Story

Share this article

You might like

Trending

  1. Health

    Early breakfast could help you live longer

    Study finds mealtimes may impact health, longevity in older adults

    3 min read

  2. Health

    Does this cellphone habit raise risk of hemorrhoids?

    Gastroenterologist Trisha Pasricha discusses why new findings may change how you think about bathroom routines

    7 min read

  3. Health

    ‘Surprise and relief’ from homeless patients: ‘This works for me’

    Doctors report ‘fascinating and counterintuitive’ results delivering healthcare to hard-to-reach population via telehealth

    8 min read