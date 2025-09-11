Rock Center for Entrepreneurship announces Entrepreneurs-in-Residence, Venture Capital Advisors, and Legal Specialists

The Harvard Business School (HBS) Arthur Rock Center for Entrepreneurship has announced its Entrepreneurs-in-Residence (EIR), Venture Capital Advisors (VCA), and Legal Specialists (LS) for the 2025-2026 academic year.

At the heart of the Rock Center’s work are its Entrepreneurs-in-Residence. These seasoned founders and executives are deeply embedded in the HBS ecosystem, serving as mentors, coaches, and thought partners for students building the next generation of ventures. Appointed by HBS Dean Srikant Datar to four-year terms, EIRs bring hard-won experience as leaders who have founded, scaled, and exited companies across industries including climate, robotics, artificial intelligence, technology, consumer products, healthcare, biotech, and media.