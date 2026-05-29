Recipients of Robert F. Jasse Distinguished Award in Entrepreneurship and Leadership

Harvard Business School (HBS) has announced that Andrea Corleto (M.B.A. 2026) and Jennifer Arnold (M.S./M.B.A. 2026), co-founders of Lyv Health, are the 2026 recipients of the Robert F. Jasse Distinguished Award in Entrepreneurship and Leadership. In a meaningful first, this year’s award was presented to both co-founders in recognition of their shared journey and the impact they have made together.

The Robert F. Jasse Distinguished Award in Entrepreneurship & Leadership, one of HBS’s most prestigious entrepreneurship honors, was established in 1981 by a gift from Robert A. Rothenberg, Charles H. Kuist, John Broderick, and Benjamin R. Foster. The fellowship was created to honor the founder of Chomerics, Inc., Robert F. Jasse, and is awarded, through selection by a faculty committee, to a deserving second-year M.B.A. student who best exemplifies entrepreneurial promise, strong leadership, and deep commitment to venture building and the HBS entrepreneurial community.

Faculty across the Entrepreneurship Unit consistently highlighted Corleto and Arnold’s grit, focus, and unwavering commitment to tackling meaningful problems in healthcare. Their contributions to the HBS entrepreneurial ecosystem were particularly noted, from their work as Rock Summer Fellows (now Rock Venture Catalyst), where they received the highest number of peer-selected community awards, to their success in the HBS New Venture Competition and recognition as finalists in the Harvard President’s Innovation Challenge.