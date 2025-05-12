Pluralism at Harvard and ‘Abraham’s Bridge’ screening

The Harvard Foundation for Intercultural and Race Relations and the Pluralism Project hosted the Harvard premiere of the award-winning short film on interfaith collaboration, “Abraham’s Bridge,” directed by Pluralism Project Research Director Elinor (Ellie) Pierce. The April 30 event included a panel discussion with Habiba Braimah, senior director of the Harvard Foundation, and Diana Eck, professor of Comparative Religion and Indian Studies and founding director of the Harvard Pluralism Project (1991).

The dialogue on cultivating pluralism within the Harvard community was especially timely as it followed the release of the reports from the Harvard University Task Forces on Jewish, Israeli, Muslim, Arab, and Palestinian bias, which emphasize the need for a more pluralistic approach to engaging with difference.

During the event, Eck defined pluralism broadly as the engagement of our differences; not just a recognition that we are different, but rather, the act of reaching out for one another to develop understanding and live in a relational and respectful way. Pluralism is not the suspension of beliefs nor the acquiescence of realism; rather, it invites us to remain grounded in our convictions while engaging meaningfully with those who hold different ones. The truths that we hold and live by are core to who we are, and pluralism acknowledges that there can be multiple truths and multiple pathways to searching for truth, upholding common values, and building community.

The film brings the principles of pluralism to life by following the journey shared by members of three religious communities (Jewish, Christian, and Muslim) coming together to establish an Abrahamic neighborhood on a shared plot of land in Omaha, Nebraska. As a mosque, synagogue, church, and interfaith center are built in close proximity to one another, community members from these distinct faith traditions preserve their individual customs and beliefs while intentionally building relationships across difference based in shared values and community care. It is through the pluralistic principle that multiple truths can exist simultaneously alongside mutual respect and connection, that new possibilities for understanding and collaboration begin to emerge.

While exploring potential ways to build bridges across difference, Braimah quoted Charles Shapiro of Temple Israel: “Values bring people together. Theology pushes people apart.” This led to a conversation about the importance of leaning into our shared humanity and intentionally working to develop a firm relational foundation based in trust and engagement. Pluralism does not ask people to give up their beliefs, but rather reach out and work toward common goals.

When asked about the future, a community member in the film explained, “This has less to do with the religious affiliation of another person and more to do with inviting people who are curious.” The team at the Pluralism Project has created a Case Initiative that taps into this curiosity by engaging with the study of religious diversity and interfaith relations. The initiatives emphasizes the development of decision-based case studies and offers resources to energize class discussion while creating opportunities for critical thinking.

