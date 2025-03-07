Paola Arlotta receives 2025 ISSCR Momentum Award

The International Society for Stem Cell Research (ISSCR) is honoring Paola Arlotta, with this year’s Momentum Award. Arlotta is the Golub Family Professor of the Department of Stem Cell and Regenerative Biology in the Faculty of Arts and Sciences and a member at the Broad Institute. She will present her research during the ISSCR 2025 Annual Meeting in Hong Kong taking place June 11-14.

“Dr. Arlotta’s groundbreaking work has redefined our understanding of brain development and neurological diseases,” said Douglas Melton, research scholar at Vertex Pharmaceuticals and former professor in the FAS, and Melissa Little, Novo Nordisk Foundation Center for Stem Cell Medicine, University of Copenhagen, Denmark and Murdoch Children’s Research Institute, Australia, who jointly led the nomination. “Through her pioneering research on stem cell-derived brain organoids, she has provided access to the complexities of the developing human brain. Further, her research in modeling brain formation has reshaped the scientific landscape, making her a deserving recipient of the 2025 ISSCR Momentum Award for her extraordinary contributions and visionary approach to human neurobiology.”

“I am deeply honored to receive this year’s Momentum Award, and I dedicate it to the brilliant students and postdocs I have had the privilege of working with over the years,” said Arlotta. “Their insatiable curiosity about the workings of the brain and their relentless drive to advance new treatments and improve human life continue to inspire me. It is their passion that fills my heart with joy and fuels my ideas. I am also profoundly grateful to my colleagues at ISSCR for their dedication to this field and for this prestigious recognition.”

Arlotta’s research focuses on brain development and disease, and she uses the embryo as well as advanced cellular models of the human brain, organoids, to gain fundamental understanding of both the principles that govern normal brain development and of previously inaccessible mechanisms of human neurological disease.

Arlotta received her M.S. in biochemistry from the University of Trieste, Italy, and her Ph.D. in molecular biology from the University of Portsmouth in the UK. She subsequently completed her postdoctoral training in neuroscience at Harvard Medical School. She has won numerous awards including the Friedrich Wilhelm Bessel Award, the George Ledlie Prize, the Pradel Award, the Feltrinelli International Prize, and the Gutenberg Award. Her research has been published and widely cited in many noteworthy journals including Nature, Science, and Cell.

The ISSCR Momentum Award is supported by Bluerock Therapeutics.