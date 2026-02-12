New Genomic Medicines Fund launched

Genomic medicine is rapidly transforming the way that many diseases are treated and cured, improving and extending patients’ lives. Advancing research is essential to realizing the fuller potential of genomic medicines. In support of this critical work, the Office of the Vice Provost for Research is pleased to announce a new funding opportunity is now open to eligible investigators at Harvard University working in fields related to genomic medicines.

Interested applicants should propose research involving genome editing that is useful or relevant to the field of genomic medicine for the prevention or treatment of human disease. Such work spans a potential range of project areas and themes extending from discovery-oriented or exploratory studies, to work that addresses the translational gaps between discovery research and clinical applications, to work that is more closely positioned to near-term clinical implementation and commercialization. Proposals will be evaluated on the basis of intellectual merit, innovation, and likely impact on the research community and/or clinical practice.

Awards will be for two years with a maximum of $200K per year ($400K total) in direct costs. Indirect costs are allowable and should be budgeted as per instructions in the Request for Proposals.

Applications are invited from individuals who have principal investigator (PI) rights at a Harvard School, whose grants are managed by that School, and who are employed by Harvard University. Harvard Medical School (HMS) applicants must hold an HMS appointment with PI rights, and have grants managed in one of HMS’s basic or social science departments. Links to the Request for Proposals and the online application, which closes on March 12, are available on the OVPR website.