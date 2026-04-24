New fellowship program for senior, experienced tech and scientific innovators

The Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs is seeking applicants from experienced, senior technology and scientific innovators from the private sector to pursue policy-relevant work aimed at expanding the understanding, potential, use, impact, and governance of emerging technologies.

The Nova Fellows Program is a new component of the Program on Emerging Technology, Scientific Advancement, and Global Policy.

Working at the frontiers where new science and new technologies are necessitating important dialog and decision making in matters as broad as national security, global governance, diplomacy, and the future of human interactions, the new fellows will join the Harvard Kennedy School in Cambridge, Massachusetts, part time for a portion of the year.

“Today, the private sector is the main driver behind the development of new technologies that have transformative impacts on society, government, national security, the ways in which countries interact with one another, and how power is distributed in the international system. As we at the Belfer Center and the Harvard Kennedy School seek to better understand the technological landscape and to offer ideas on how to maximize the good and minimize the harm stemming from their development, we need private sector voices in our community, alongside our scholars and government practitioners,” said Meghan L. O’Sullivan, director of the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs. “The Nova Fellows Program will help us build a bridge between those creating transformative technologies and those responsible for governing their impact. At the Belfer Center, we see this as core to our mission.”

J. Michael McQuade, director of the Program on Emerging Technology, Scientific Advancement, and Global Policy, said: “Our program initiatives are built not only on facility with the technologies that are shaping our world but also on understanding how those technologies are envisioned, developed, and deployed. We hope our Nova Fellows will bring that deep knowledge to our efforts while also presenting opportunities for them to gain experience in how policy is formulated, negotiated, and implemented.”

Applications are now open and will be accepted on a rolling basis.