More Than 1,500 scholars to gather in Colombia for the IV Continental Conference on Afro-Latin American Studies

This week, the Center for Afro-Diasporic Studies (CEAF) at Universidad Icesi and the Afro-Latin American Research Institute (ALARI) at Harvard University will convene the IV Continental Conference on Afro-Latin American Studies, the largest academic gathering dedicated to Afro-Latin American Studies ever held in the region.

Bringing together more than 1,500 participants from across the Americas, Europe, and Africa, the conference, which will be held from July 22 to July 24, will feature nearly 300 academic panels, 35 roundtables, film screenings, book presentations, artistic performances, and public conversations that reflect the vitality and interdisciplinary nature of the field.

The conference seeks to strengthen scholarly collaboration across borders while advancing research on race, inequality, democracy, public policy, history, culture, gender, health, education, migration, and social movements affecting Afro-descendant communities throughout Latin America and the Caribbean.

The opening plenary will bring together distinguished public leaders and scholars, including Vice-President of Colombia Francia Márquez, Colombia’s Minister of Science in Technology and Innovation Yesenia Olaya, Brazil’s Minister of Entrepreneurship in Microenterprise and Small Business Paulo Henrique Pereira, President of Universidad Icesi Esteban Piedrahita, and Director of Harvard University’s Afro-Latin American Research Institute Alejandro de la Fuente. The session will be moderated by Dr. Aurora Vergara.