Middle schoolers cheer on Harvard women’s basketball during Education Day 2025

Students from Cambridge’s Amigos School cheer during a Harvard Crimson women’s basketball game as part of Education Day 2025

Photos by Veasey Conway/Harvard Staff Photographer

More than 600 sixth graders from 10 local public schools filled Harvard’s historic Lavietes Pavilion last Friday to cheer on Harvard women’s basketball in their game against Stony Brook University. Arriving on campus in Harvard-sponsored buses from schools throughout Boston and Cambridge, the students were participating in the University’s annual Education Day — an event co-sponsored by Harvard Athletics and Harvard’s Public Schools Partnerships team. Education Day is a signature event in Harvard’s commitment to provide opportunities and resources to local youth that help foster a college-going mindset and exposure to pathways for post high school success.

Harvard President Alan Garber speaks with Harvard Crimson women’s basketball players Ava Krumwiede (left) and Sam Wills, after the Crimson beat the Stony Brook Seawolves, 67-33 during Education Day 2025.

“This is a great opportunity for these kids to come onto Harvard’s campus and see that we are a community with lots of different talents and interests.  Hopefully this visit will help them realize they have similar interests and they’ll really see themselves in these players,” explained Harvard’s NCAA faculty athletics representative and Eliot Professor of Greek Literature David Elmer, whose daughter was in attendance as a Cambridge sixth grader.

In addition to cheering the Crimson women to a decisive 67-33 win over Stony Brook, students also watched a performance by the Harvard Dance Team; were visited by Sasha, HUPD’s community engagement dog; competed in musical chairs, watched one of their teachers win a $500 grocery gift card to Wegmans; and scrambled for T-shirts during the T-shirt toss.  Ultimately, it was the game experience itself that brought the most excitement as Gigi, a student at the Mary Lyon School in Brighton explained, “It’s fun to watch the game, and I’m just happy that Harvard won.”

Students from Boston’s Gardner Pilot Academy high-five with Harvard Crimson women’s players. The Crimson beat the Stony Brook Seawolves, 67-33.

