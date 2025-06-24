M-RCBG’s Healthcare Policy Program announces 2025-2026 Grossman Fellow

The Healthcare Policy Program at Harvard Kennedy School has named Alisha Yi as the 2025-2026 recipient of the Jerome H. Grossman M.D. Graduate Fellowship.

The fellowship, made possible by a generous gift from the Grossman family, honors the life and legacy of Jerome Grossman, who dedicated his career to strengthening healthcare delivery in the United States. The fellowship supports talented physicians and medical students who share Grossman’s commitment and sense of urgency to bring meaningful change to the healthcare system by enabling them to pursue a two-year master’s degree in public policy or public administration (M.P.P. or M.P.A2) at Harvard Kennedy School.

Alisha Yi is a rising fourth-year medical student at Harvard Medical School. Born and raised in Las Vegas she attended Harvard College, where she studied history and science. Over the past nine years, she has partnered with local community organizations to lead writing workshops that foster community resilience among groups that have been historically and economically marginalized. Her writing has been featured by the White House President’s Committee on the Arts and Humanities, the Kennedy Center, and Carnegie Hall, among others. She has also conducted historical and clinical research examining factors that impact mortality and quality of life. Yi is interested in the intersection of history, ethics, religion/spirituality, and policy, and how they can be leveraged to address public health challenges, particularly in improving healthcare delivery for individuals as they age and approach the end of life. She plans to apply into internal medicine. In her free time, she enjoys running, playing tennis, and reading.