LabXchange launches science teacher training in India

LabXchange, an initiative of Harvard University’s Vice Provost for Advances in Learning, will collaborate with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Talent Development Centre (TDC) to empower 8,000 Indian science educators over the next four years through the LabXchange Teacher Ambassador Program. A global success with alumni on five continents, the innovative program will help reshape the digital science education landscape in India by fostering deeper engagement with science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and medicine (STEMM).

Launched in 2020 with support from the Amgen Foundation, LabXchange is an online science education platform that provides free, high-quality learning resources at no cost. The LabXchange Teacher Ambassador Program offers intensive professional development, and has already transformed the skills of over 320 educators in 33 countries.

LabXchange has engaged more than 22 million users in India since 2020, and in 2024, the platform was made available in Hindi, Marathi, and Tamil. The collaboration with IISc’s TDC represents LabXchange’s first large-scale, on-the-ground initiative in the country.

“Collaborating with the Indian Institute of Science’s Talent Development Centre, IISc Challakere Campus is pivotal in our mission to democratize access to quality science education,” said Gaurav Vazirani, managing director of LabXchange. “Together with IISc, we are poised to inspire a new wave of scientific inquiry among teachers and students in India.”

Subba Reddy, chief research scientist and convener of the TDC & Skill Development Center (SDC), IISc Challakere Campus, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration. “We are excited to join forces with LabXchange to deliver transformative resources and training to science teachers across India. This initiative aligns with our mission to uplift science education by equipping educators with the tools to inspire and engage students effectively.”

The program will provide Indian educators with state-of-the-art resources and methodologies to nurture the next generation of scientists. Through comprehensive workshops, participants will learn to leverage interactive educational content aligned with India’s National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) curriculum. They will also gain access to continuous support and networking opportunities, enhancing their teaching practices and fostering deeper student engagement using the LabXchange platform.