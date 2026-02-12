Kempner Institute welcomes spring undergraduate student researchers

A group of spring 2026 KURE undergraduate researchers pose for a photo at the program orientation at the Kempner Institute in February.

The Kempner Institute for the Study of Natural and Artificial Intelligence at Harvard University is pleased to announce the spring 2026 recipients of the Kempner Undergraduate Research Experience (KURE) awards. KURE funds Harvard undergraduate students during the fall and spring semesters of the academic year for research projects supervised by Kempner-affiliated faculty.

These research projects investigate the foundations of intelligence, including mathematical and computational models of intelligence, cognitive theories of intelligence, and the neurobiological basis of intelligence, as well as applications of artificial intelligence in science and engineering.

“In a field like intelligence, where the frontier is constantly moving, research experiences are essential,” says Denise Yoon, associate director for Educational Programs at the Kempner Institute. “This is what KURE offers — the opportunity for students to implement what they’ve learned in the classroom and tackle real-world problems.”

In addition to its term-time undergraduate research program, the Kempner offers a 10-week residential summer program called KRANIUM. More information about KURE and KRANIUM can be found on the Kempner Institute website.

The spring 2026 KURE recipients represent the fifth cohort of undergraduates to participate in the Kempner’s term-time undergraduate research program.