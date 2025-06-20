News+

Kempner Institute celebrates innovative work of Research Fellows Jennifer Hu and Isabel Papadimitriou

Isabel Papadimitriou (left) and Jennifer Hu both pursue research that advances the field of intelligence by investigating large language models (LLMs), the computer models at the heart of the ongoing revolution in generative AI.

Photo by Anthony Tulliani

As members of the first two cohorts of research fellows at the Kempner Institute, Jennifer Hu and Isabel Papadimitriou both arrived at Harvard to pursue research that advances the field of intelligence by investigating large language models (LLMs), the computer models at the heart of the ongoing revolution in generative AI. LLMs can generate text and computer code that is almost indistinguishable from what is produced by humans.

Hu and Papadimitriou both research aspects of how LLMs work, as well as how they might shed light on human cognition. Their research projects at the Kempner have led to important insights, including how both LLMs and humans can, at times, produce intuitive yet incorrect answers to questions, as well as how LLMs can be expanded to incorporate more kinds of input, such as visual data.

