Kempner Institute announces recipients of 2025 Graduate Fellowships

The Kempner Institute for the Study of Natural and Artificial Intelligence announced the names of 13 students chosen as the incoming 2025 cohort of Kempner Graduate Fellows.

The 2025 recipients of the Kempner graduate fellowship are: Alex Cai, Jonathan Geuter, Cristine Kalinski, Aayush Karan, Hang Le, Mary Letey, Sarah Liaw, Clara Mohri, Pranav Nair, Jorin Overwiening, Nianli Peng, Madison Sneve and Nathan Wu.

This year’s fellowship recipients include six incoming and seven continuing graduate students enrolled across five Harvard graduate programs, and will bring the Kempner’s total roster of graduate fellows to 50.

The Kempner graduate fellowship supports Ph.D. students in a wide variety of departments and labs across the University, all pursing research that aligns with the Kempner’s core mission to advance the study of natural and artificial intelligence. This year’s fellowship recipients will be enrolled in Harvard Ph.D. programs in the fields of computer science, applied math, physics, quantum sciences & engineering and neuroscience.

Kempner graduate fellows receive mentorship, access to the Kempner’s computing resources and facilities and funding up to and including the fourth year of graduate school.