Jessica Stern appointed senior fellow at Carr-Ryan Center for Human Rights

Jessica Stern.
The Carr-Ryan Center for Human Rights at the Harvard Kennedy School is proud to announce the appointment of Jessica Stern as senior fellow. She will be the first senior fellow focused on LGBTQI+ human rights in the history of the Carr-Ryan Center and the Kennedy School.

Jessica Stern is one of the world’s most distinguished LGBTQI+ human rights leaders. Appointed by President Joe Biden, Stern served as the U.S. Special Envoy to Advance the Human Rights of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Intersex Persons, where she led U.S. foreign policy efforts to combat violence and discrimination against LGBTQI+ people globally. She is also the former executive director of Outright International and a co-founder of the United Nations LGBTI Core Group.

