News+

James Bedford wins Dean’s Award for service to the School and society

Contact Dorian Salinas https://www.hbs.edu/news/Pages/default.aspx
1 min read

James Bedford, from the Harvard Business School’s M.B.A. Class of 2025, has been named the recipient of the Dean’s Award.

This prestigious award celebrates the extraordinary achievements of a graduating student who during their two years of study has made a positive impact on Harvard, Harvard Business School, and/or broader communities through exceptional acts of leadership. Nominations come from across the HBS community and Dean Srikant Datar makes the final selection. Bedford will be formally recognized during the week of Commencement.

Read Full Story

Share this article

You might like

Trending

  1. Campus & Community

    University sues Trump administration over move to bar international students, scholars

    Judge grants University’s motion for temporary restraining order, blocking government’s action

    5 min read

  2. Health

    Vitamin D supplements may slow biological aging

    Trial shows protection against telomere shortening, which heightens disease risk

    3 min read

  3. Science & Tech

    Strange galactic facts

    Test the limits of your cosmic IQ by taking our quiz based on Harvard astronomy research

    1 min read