James Bedford wins Dean’s Award for service to the School and society

James Bedford, from the Harvard Business School’s M.B.A. Class of 2025, has been named the recipient of the Dean’s Award.

This prestigious award celebrates the extraordinary achievements of a graduating student who during their two years of study has made a positive impact on Harvard, Harvard Business School, and/or broader communities through exceptional acts of leadership. Nominations come from across the HBS community and Dean Srikant Datar makes the final selection. Bedford will be formally recognized during the week of Commencement.