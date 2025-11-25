HMC welcomes three new directors

Harvard Management Company (HMC) announced that Paul Edgerley, M.B.A ’83, Mary Erdoes, M.B.A. ’93, and Raymond McGuire ’79, J.D./M.B.A. ’84, have been elected to join its Board of Directors.

Formed in 1974, HMC invests the University’s endowed funds and related financial assets, which provide critical funding for financial aid, groundbreaking research, world-class teaching, and more. Annual distributions from these funds have grown to represent nearly 40 percent of the University’s operating budget.

“Harvard and HMC are very fortunate to welcome these three distinguished alumni to the Board of Directors,” said Timothy R. Barakett ’87, M.B.A. ’93, University treasurer and chair of the HMC Board. “Each brings deep expertise in global markets, asset management, and organizational leadership.”

“HMC’s work directly strengthens Harvard’s capacity to support research, scholarship, and financial aid. Their leadership will help ensure that these resources continue to provide vital support for current and future generations of students, faculty, and scholars,” Barakett added.

Paul Edgerley is managing director and co-founder of VantEdge Partners, a private investment family office group. Edgerly previously served as a managing director at Bain Capital for more than 25 years. During his time at Bain, Edgerly co-led the firm’s private equity business, oversaw the firm’s expansion to Asia, and served as co-head of its investment committee. Since his retirement, he continues to serve as a senior adviser to Bain Capital.

Mary Erdoes is CEO of J.P. Morgan Asset & Wealth Management business, with more $7 trillion in client assets, and a member of the JPMorganChase Operating Committee. Erdoes began her career at J.P. Morgan more than 25 years ago and held a number of senior roles across the Asset & Wealth Management division prior to her appointment as the division’s CEO in 2009.

Raymond McGuire is president of Lazard, a global financial advisory and asset management firm. Prior to Lazard, McGuire served as Citigroup’s Global Head of Corporate and Investment Banking for more than a decade before being appointed the firm’s vice chairman and chair of Citi’s Banking, Capital Market, and Advisory division. McGuire has also held senior roles at Morgan Stanley, Merrill Lynch, and Wasserstein Perella & Co.

HMC’s Board is appointed by the Harvard Corporation (also known as the President & Fellows of Harvard College) to oversee management of the University’s endowment portfolio.