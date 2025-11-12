HGHI Burke Global Health Fellowships applications now open

The Harvard Global Health Institute (HGHI) is now accepting applications for the HGHI Burke Fellowships, including the HGHI-Salata Burke Climate and Health Research Fellowship and the HGHI Burke Global Health Fellowship! Apply by 11:59 p.m. EST on Jan. 31.

Made possible through the support of Harvard alumna Katherine States Burke ’79, and her husband, T. Robert Burke, the fellowships help launch and advance the careers of promising scholars and researchers in global health. Through the Burkes’ generosity, HGHI has funded over 50 Burke Global Health Fellows since 2009.

HGHI-Salata Burke Climate and Health Research Fellowship

For postdoctoral scholars

In partnership with the Salata Institute for Climate and Sustainability, this two-year fellowship program is for research fellows, postdoctoral scholars, and early career faculty pursuing scholarly research at the intersection of climate change and global health. During their fellowship, HGHI-Salata Burke Climate and Health Fellows will work closely with a Harvard faculty mentor in any School or department on their proposed research project.

HGHI Burke Global Health Fellowship



For junior faculty at Harvard

The HGHI Burke Global Health Fellowship is a 12-month program that provides funding for research and curriculum development.

Recipients of the HGHI Burke Fellowships will also receive funding for professional development, including up to $3,000 toward publishing in an open-access journal once during the fellowship, and up to $5,000 toward attending a research conference or networking event that enhances research networks and/or research skills and knowledge.

For more information on eligibility requirements and sponsoring Harvard mentor requirements, please visit the Burke Fellowships page.