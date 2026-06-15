HBS supports graduating students through Social Entrepreneurship Fellowship

Harvard Business School (HBS) and the Social Enterprise Initiative on June 10 announced Rohan P. Bajaj (M.B.A. 2026) and Biruh Demilew (M.B.A. 2026) as recipients of the 2026 Social Entrepreneurship Fellowship, granted to two graduating students who are launching social enterprises that will create significant social or environmental value in a sustainable manner.



Now in its second year, the fellowship was created in response to a sustained increase in HBS students launching social impact ventures, and offers financial support to supplement the recipients’ salaries, as well as resources designed to support the significant work of launching and scaling organizations.



“Meaningful progress on complex social issues depends in part on the entrepreneurial ideas and energy of the next generation. More and more of our students are launching new ventures to address these challenges,” said Shawn Cole, faculty chair of the Social Enterprise Initiative. “Today’s social entrepreneurs are building innovative, financially sustainable organizations designed for impact at scale. This fellowship gives our graduates the opportunity to pursue mission-driven work early in their careers, and we are excited to see the impact these ventures will create and expand over time.”



“We are proud to support graduating students who are committed to creating meaningful social impact through entrepreneurship,” added Amelia Angella, director of the Social Enterprise Initiative. “Our fellows are applying their talent, leadership, and creativity to some of the most pressing issues facing communities around the world. Interest in social entrepreneurship continues to grow at HBS, and this Fellowship reflects our commitment to helping develop and support the next generation of social impact innovators.”