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HBS’s Rock Center showcases top ventures at Demo Day, leadership dinner

Jennifer Arnold (M.S./M.B.A.) 2026 and Andrea Corleto (M.B.A. 2026).

Contact Dorian Salinas https://www.hbs.edu/news/Pages/default.aspx
2 min read

The Harvard Business School (HBS) Rock Center for Entrepreneurship recently hosted their annual Demo Day at the Rock Venture Leadership Dinner, a signature gathering bringing together emerging founders, faculty, investors, alumni, and leaders from the Rock entrepreneurial ecosystem for an evening of connection, inspiration, and collaboration. The evening also shone the spotlight on the top 20 semifinalists from the Rock Business track of the New Venture Competition (NVC), an annual pitch competition open to HBS M.B.A. students with early-stage ventures.

The semifinalist teams delivered one-minute pitches to a carefully curated group of alumni and early-stage investors, using the opportunity to continue to develop their pitch with help and coaching from faculty, staff, and advisors.

“At HBS, entrepreneurship is grounded in the case method and brought to life through learning by doing,” commented Professor Shikhar Ghosh, faculty co-chair of the Rock Center. “With more than 30 second-year courses focused on entrepreneurship, complemented by co-curricular programming such as Startup Bootcamp and Rock Venture Catalyst, our flagship summer program, students can actively build, test, and evolve their ventures in real time. This combination of rigorous, discussion-based classroom learning and hands-on experience, supported by a deeply engaged ecosystem, prepares our founders to navigate uncertainty and build enduring companies.”

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