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HBS professors receive Wyss Awards for Excellence in Mentoring Doctoral Students

Wyss Award winners Susanna Gallani and Shane Greenstein, and honorable mentions Jonas Heese and Jon Jachimowicz.

Wyss Award winners Susanna Gallani and Shane Greenstein, and honorable mentions Jonas Heese and Jon Jachimowicz.

Contact Mark Cautela 617-495-5143
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Harvard Business School has announced Professor Shane Greenstein and Associate Professor Susanna Gallani as the recipients of the 2026 Wyss Awards for Excellence in Mentoring Doctoral Students.

Established through the generosity of Hansjörg Wyss (M.B.A. 1965) the awards recognize faculty members who have made exceptional contributions to the intellectual, professional, and personal development of emerging scholars.

The committee also awarded honorable mentions to Associate Professor Jonas Heese and Assistant Professor Jon Jachimowicz.

The winners and honorable mentions were selected from a pool of faculty nominees. In keeping with tradition, the main advisers of the selection committee chairs and award recipients from the past five years were excluded from consideration.

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