HBS launches podcast on founder decision-making, featuring Reese Witherspoon as first guest

Harvard Business School (HBS) Thursday announced the launch of The Founder Mindset with Reza Satchu, a new podcast examining what it actually takes to become a founder — not in hindsight, but in the moments before outcomes are known. The show debuts across YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and other major platforms.

The premiere episode features Reese Witherspoon discussing her transition from Academy Award–winning actress to founder of Hello Sunshine, and the difficult decisions required to build a company in an industry undergoing rapid change. Early guests of the podcast also include Tim Ferriss, Alix Earle, and Kevin O’Leary.

“I realized I was admiring a problem, but I wasn’t providing a solution. And it’s not enough to just admire,” said Witherspoon.

While many business podcasts focus on success stories, The Founder Mindset centers on the decisions that precede them — how founders act when the path is unclear, the stakes are real, and the outcome is uncertain. In each episode, Satchu asks guests to revisit specific moments of doubt, risk, and commitment, offering listeners a candid look at how judgment is built over time.