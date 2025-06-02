News+

HBS Celebrates 115th Commencement

Harvard Business School (HBS) held its 115th Commencement exercises Thursday with a diploma ceremony on its campus in Boston.

After an all-University celebration in Harvard’s Tercentenary Theatre in the morning, 925 students received their M.B.A. degrees in front of the School’s Baker Library | Bloomberg Center.

The top 5 percent of the MBA Class of 2025 (49 students) graduated with high distinction as Baker Scholars (named after the School’s initial benefactor, George Fisher Baker). Seventy-eight students earned their diplomas with distinction and 189 earned second-year honors.

