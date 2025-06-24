Harvard Global Health Institute kicks off Summer Research and Internship Program

Students from HGHI’s Summer Internship Program visiting View Boston as part of their experience in the Summer Undergraduate Research in Global Health (SURGH).

The Harvard Global Health Institute announced its Summer Research and Internship Program for 2025, which officially commenced this month. This summer, HGHI will support 53 exceptional students as they begin immersive experiences across the U.S. and around the world tackling some of the most pressing challenges in global health.

These internships and research placements are part of HGHI’s commitment to connecting classroom learning with real-world practice through four program pathways:

SURGH (Summer Undergraduate Research in Global Health) — research-based placements across Boston with on-campus housing in the Undergraduate Research Village

Pre-Arranged Internships — domestic or international roles with partner organizations; may be research or non-research focused

Independent Funding — support for student-arranged internships or projects with external institutions, either domestic or international

This year’s students are placed in 20 countries, working on issues ranging from infectious disease research and mental health to maternal care and health systems strengthening. HGHI’s programming reflects its belief in hands-on, interdisciplinary, and cross-cultural engagement as a core part of preparing future global health leaders.

In the weeks leading up to their internships, students participated in pre-departure workshops designed to prepare them for the complexities of global health work. This programming included a global health seminar with Emma Lengle, visiting scholar at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, and a session on cultural humility led by Jocelyn Chu, director of Community Engaged Learning and instructor in the Office of Education at HSPH. These sessions empowered students to enter their summer placements with greater confidence, cultural awareness, and respect enabling them to contribute meaningfully to host communities while gaining insight and personal growth from their experiences.

Explore past cohorts, partner organizations, and more on HGHI’s Summer Research and Internships page, which will feature updates throughout the summer on the meaningful work being done by the interns.