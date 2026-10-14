Harvard Global Health Institute announces 2026–2027 fellowship cohorts

The Harvard Global Health Institute (HGHI) is pleased to welcome its 2026–2027 fellowship cohorts across three programs: the HGHI Burke Global Health Fellowship, the HGHI-Salata Burke Climate and Health Fellowship, and the Harvard LEAD Fellowship for Promoting Women in Global Health.

Together, these programs support scholars, clinicians, researchers, and emerging leaders working across disciplines and around the world to advance innovative research, strengthen health systems, address the health impacts of climate change, and build the next generation of global health leaders.

This year’s fellows bring expertise spanning pediatric critical care and artificial intelligence, Indigenous child health, climate change and infectious disease, climate-responsive design, medical education, digital health, health systems, and health workforce development. Through research support, mentorship, leadership development, executive education, and connections across the Harvard community, the three programs provide fellows with opportunities to deepen their work and build lasting collaborations.

HGHI Burke Fellows 2026-2027

Carl Denis Britto, MBBS, DPhil, Instructor in Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School and Attending in Critical Care at Boston Children’s Hospital

Anahí Venzor Strader, MD, Instructor in Pediatrics, Harvard Medical School

HGHI-Salata Burke Climate and Health Fellows 2026-2027

David Atomanyi Barnes, DVM, MDiv, PhD

Hassan Pishahang, PhD

Harvard LEAD Fellows 2026-2027

Amnuayporn Apiraksakorn, MD, MMEd, CHSE, LLB, BPH, Deputy Director of the Khon Kaen Medical Education Center at Khon Kaen Hospital and Assistant Director of the Bureau of Medical Doctor and Health Care Professional Production and Development, Ministry of Public Health, Thailand

Suhela Kapoor, PhD, Senior Consultant (Scientific) at the ICMR National Institute for Research in Digital Health and Data Sciences (NIRDHDS), India

Lela Sulaberidze, Head of the Strategic Development and Analytics Department at the Ministry of Internally Displaced Persons from the Occupied Territories, Labour, Health and Social Affairs of Georgia

Ana Barrera Vargas, MD, MSc, Head of the Department of Medical Education at the National Institute of Medical Sciences and Nutrition Salvador Zubirán (INCMNSZ), Mexico