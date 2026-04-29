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Harvard faculty recognized by the National Academy of Sciences

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In recognition of their distinguished and continuing achievements in original research, 15 Harvard faculty have been elected to the National Academy of Sciences. They are among the 120 members and 25 international members who were announced on Tuesday.

The National Academy of Sciences was established under a congressional charter signed by President Abraham Lincoln in 1863. It recognizes achievement in science by election to membership, and — with the National Academy of Engineering and the National Academy of Medicine — provides science, engineering, and health policy advice to the federal government and other organizations.

Harvard inductees include

Stephen C. Blacklow
Gustavus Adolphus Pfeiffer Professor of Biological Chemistry and Molecular Pharmacology and chair, Department of Biological Chemistry and Molecular Pharmacology, Harvard Medical School

John Y. Campbell
Morton L. and Carole S. Olshan Professor of Economics, Department of Economics, Faculty of Arts and Sciences

Jon Clardy
Christopher T. Walsh Professor of Biological Chemistry and Molecular Pharmacology, Department of Biological Chemistry and Molecular Pharmacology, Harvard Medical School

Elhanan Helpman
Galen L. Stone Professor of International Trade, Department of Economics, Faculty of Arts and Sciences, Harvard University, United States (Israel)

Gökhan S. Hotamisligil
James Stevens Simmons Professor of Genetics and Metabolism, Department of Molecular Metabolism, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health

Stephen Liberles
Investigator, Howard Hughes Medical Institute; and professor of cell biology, Department of Cell Biology, Harvard Medical School

Lakshminarayanan Mahadevan
Professor of physics, de Valpine Professor of Applied Mathematics, and professor of organismic and evolutionary biology, Department of Physics, Faculty of Arts and Sciences

Elizabeth Phelps
Pershing Square Professor of Human Neuroscience, Department of Psychology, Faculty of Arts and Sciences

Wade G. Regehr
Bullard Professor of Neurobiology, Department of Neurobiology, Harvard Medical School

James Robins
Mitchell L. and Robin LaFoley Dong Professor of Epidemiology, Department of Epidemiology, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health

Pardis C. Sabeti
Core institute member, Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, professor of organismic and evolutionary biology, Faculty of Arts and Sciences

Salil P. Vadhan
Vicky Joseph Professor of Computer Science and Applied Mathematics, John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, Faculty of Arts and Sciences

Johannes Walter
Investigator, Howard Hughes Medical Institute; and Edward S. Wood Professor of Biological Chemistry and Molecular Pharmacology, Department of Biological Chemistry and Molecular Pharmacology, Harvard Medical School

Christina Warinner
Professor of anthropology and human evolutionary biology, Department of Human Evolutionary Biology, Faculty of Arts and Sciences

Yi Zhang
Investigator, Howard Hughes Medical Institute; and Fred S. Rosen Professor of Pediatrics and professor of genetics, Department of Genetics and Department of Pediatrics, Harvard Medical School

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