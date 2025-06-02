Harvard Extension Alumni Association celebrates award winners

The Harvard Extension Alumni Association honored its 2024 Alumni Award recipients for their extraordinary achievements and service at its annual Alumni Banquet in the historic Annenberg Hall on May 27.

“These remarkable alumni embody the spirit of the HEAA through their impactful leadership, service, and innovation,” noted the HEAA.

Nancy J. Coleman, dean of Continuing Education and University Extension, encouraged attendees to “honor the achievements of those who have come before us and embrace the bright future that awaits us. As a community united by passion and purpose, we can continue to push boundaries, effect change, and make our mark on the world.”

Casey Lartigue Jr., A.L.B. ’89, Ed.M. ’91, received the Michael Shinagel Award for Service to Others, which honors alumni who have devoted over a decade to community-driven service initiatives that spark meaningful and lasting social change. As co-founder of Freedom Speakers International, Lartigue has spent more than 10 years empowering North Korean refugees through English education and public speaking. His work has supported nearly 600 individuals as they reclaim their voices and share their stories with the world. Through his books, speeches, and grassroots advocacy, Lartigue has helped raise global awareness about one of the most marginalized populations in the world.

Cynthia Tam, A.L.B. ’21, A.L.M. ’22, is the recipient of the Emerging Leaders Award. This award honors a recent graduate who has made a meaningful impact in their field and shown exceptional promise as a leader. Tam’s work addresses the deep-rooted issue of financial inequity in Native communities. As the founder of the Native Finance Development Corp., she raised $1.2 million in its first year to launch culturally rooted financial education and services in underserved areas, many of which are banking deserts. Her groundbreaking initiatives include youth programs grounded in Native values, pro bono financial coaching, and a mobile app that blends ancestral wisdom with modern financial tools. Her team’s work received national recognition as a semi-finalist in the 2024 MIT Solve competition.

Javier Jimenez, A.L.M. ’23, and David Lemont, A.L.M. ’19, are both recipients of the Military-Veteran Distinguished Service Award, which honors military service members who continue to give back through public service and leadership.

Jimenez, a U.S. Air Force veteran and rescue specialist, served courageously across multiple regions during his eight years of active duty. He earned numerous prestigious military honors, including the Air Force Commendation Medal, Distinguished Achievement Medal and Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year.

Beyond the military, he has dedicated himself to tackling food insecurity among veterans, drafting policy, and leading nonprofit initiatives through organizations like the United Soldiers and Sailors of America and DAV.

Lemont, a decorated Army officer, has served with distinction for over 30 years. His career includes two combat tours in Iraq, leadership in state emergency response efforts, and command at multiple levels within the Rhode Island Army National Guard. He currently serves as the director of Plans, Operations, and Training, and remains deeply involved in local community initiatives, including youth sports and homelessness advocacy.