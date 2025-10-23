Harvard Divinity School leaders reflect on Vatican summit

On Sept. 12-13, Pope Leo XIV convened the Vatican’s third annual World Meeting on Human Fraternity, an international gathering of scientists, thought leaders, musicians, Nobel laureates, celebrities, businesspeople, and others for a weekend of discussions addressing the urgent need to build solidarity and dialogue across global difference.

Harvard Divinity School (HDS) Dean Marla F. Frederick and Professor Raúl E. Zegarra were among the members of the delegation from the School to attend the summit. Frederick and Zegarra offered reflections describing their experiences, detailing what inspired them, the impact of the wide-ranging conversations, and where they found hope.