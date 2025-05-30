Harvard Business School’s MBA Class of 2025 celebrates Class Day

All 929 members of the Harvard Business School (HBS) MBA Class of 2025 gathered at Baker Lawn under clear skies to celebrate Class Day on Wednesday. Taking place the day before Commencement, Class Day is an annual event organized by graduating students to celebrate the achievements, contributions and community of the graduating MBA class. Along with family, friends, and guests, graduates honored faculty teaching award recipients and listened to speeches from classmates and one of this year’s Alumni Achievement Award winners.

This year’s Class Day featured remarks from alumni keynote speaker John Rice, M.B.A. ’92, founder and CEO of Management Leadership for Tomorrow (MLT); student speaker Chris Hood, M.B.A. ’25; Class Day co-chairs Jordan Thomas, M.B.A. ’25, and Sarah Zia, M.B.A. ’25; and Student Association Co-Presidents Hayden Tanabe, M.B.A. ’25, and Taylor Walden, M.B.A. ’25,