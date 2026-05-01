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Harvard Business School names Mitt Romney Class Day speaker

Mitt Romney at desk.

Mitt Romney.

Contact Dorian Salinas https://www.hbs.edu/news/Pages/default.aspx
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The Honorable W. Mitt Romney (M.B.A. 1974/J.D. 1975) will be the featured alumni speaker at the School’s 2026 Class Day celebration.

Class Day is a longstanding HBS tradition that precedes Harvard University’s Commencement and brings together graduating students, their families, alumni, faculty, and staff. The event, organized by a committee of second-year M.B.A. students, celebrates the achievements and community of the graduating class and features remarks from student leaders, faculty award recipients, and a distinguished alumni speaker.

Romney recently concluded his term as U.S. senator from Utah (2019–2025) and has built a distinguished career spanning business, government, and public service. He is the co-founder of Bain Capital, former governor of Massachusetts (2003–2007), and leader of the successful turnaround of the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympic Games.

“Mitt Romney’s career reflects a deep commitment to leadership, service, and principled decision-making,” said Srikant Datar, dean of Harvard Business School. “His willingness to take on complex challenges across sectors and his focus on values-driven leadership make him an inspiring choice for the Class of 2026.”

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