Harvard Business School announces 2026 Goldsmith Fellows

Harvard Business School (HBS) has announced the 2026 recipients of its Horace W. Goldsmith Fellowships. Established in 1988 by the Horace W. Goldsmith Foundation and Ronay and Richard L. Menschel (MBA 1959), a former director of the foundation and a limited partner at Goldman Sachs, to encourage students from the nonprofit and public sectors to attend HBS, these fellowships enable the School to award $10,000 to a select number of incoming MBA students for each of the two years of the MBA Program.

Since the program’s inception with the Class of 1990, 286 students have received the fellowship. Recipients have demonstrated leadership in nonprofit and public sector organizations and a sustained commitment to careers serving the public good. Goldsmith Fellows participate in programs with current and former fellows and leaders across the social enterprise community, building a lifelong network dedicated to creating positive societal impact.