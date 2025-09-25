Harvard Business School announces 2025-2026 cohort of Executive Fellows

Harvard Business School (HBS) has announced a cohort of 95 Executive Fellows for the 2025-2026 academic year. The Executive Fellows Program seeks to engage the expertise of outstanding practitioners—many of whom are alumni—to enhance teaching and learning at the School. Fellows partner with at least one HBS faculty member to bring their business experience to the HBS community.

Fellows contribute to the School by collaborating on both curricular and co-curricular activities. These include, for example, participating in course sessions in the MBA Elective Curriculum, providing career advice and developmental mentoring to students, and assisting with short format offerings that provide opportunities for students to explore new topics. Fellows also bring their expertise to the School’s HBS Online and Executive Education programs by collaborating with faculty in case development and other research projects. Fellow affiliations range from a few months to one year and may be extended.