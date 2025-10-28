Harvard Alumni recognized for Outstanding Leadership at Clubs and SIGs Awards

Back row L to R: Tara Abrahams ’99, M.B.A ’04, vice president for Clubs and Shared Interest Groups; Mary-Helen Black, Clubs & SIGs director; Marcus DeFlorimonte, P.M.D. ’95, appointed director, Harvard Club of Boston; Nanette Bischoff ’91, PC ’91, treasurer, Harvard Club of Long Island; Skip Stern ’81, immediate past president, Harvard Club of Long Island; Joel Friedman ’98, president Harvard Club of Long Island; Lydia Rossman, A.L.M. ’24, vice president of Harvard Veterans Alumni Organization; Sarah C. Karmon, associate vice president and executive director of the HAA. Front row L to R: Will Makris, Ed.M. ’00, HAA alumni president; Sooraj Mundayat, SELP ’19, president Harvard Club of Bengaluru; Shilpa Gangadharan Manari, P.L.D.A. ’19, vice president, Harvard Club of Bengaluru; Judy Esterquest ’72, A.M. ’77, Ph.D. ’80, officer, Harvard Club of Long Island.

The HAA Clubs and SIGs Awards annually recognize exemplary contributions to Harvard Clubs and SIGs (Shared Interest Groups) through the Outstanding Volunteer Leadership Award and the Outstanding Alumni Community Award.

Honorees are nominated by peers, with testimonials highlighting their impact and commitment. Awards were presented at the Alumni Leadership Conference on Oct. 22.

Outstanding Alumni Community Award

Harvard Club of Long Island

Dedicated to public service and the life-changing power of education, the Harvard Club of Long Island honors outstanding educators and strengthens bonds between students and alumni.

The Harvard Club of Long Island recently revitalized its structure and leadership team while maintaining its strong focus on fostering connections among undergraduates, alumni, and middle and high school educators who have made Harvard journeys possible.

The club’s longstanding Distinguished Teacher Awards celebrate local middle and high school teachers nominated by Harvard undergraduates for their exceptional impact. The 10 honorees selected by the Distinguished Teacher Awards Committee for 2025 have sparked intellectual curiosity, encouraged critical thinking, provided research and extracurricular opportunities to help students find their academic passions, and inspired public service. These educators have also devoted countless hours to supporting the emotional well-being of their students — demonstrating the many vital roles that teachers play.

With a commitment to recognizing teachers who have shaped the lives of many Harvard students and alumni, the Harvard Club of Long Island champions lifelong learning and the profound impact of education.

Harvard Club of Bengaluru

Passionate about outreach and collaboration, the Harvard Club of Bengaluru has cultivated a vibrant and inclusive community in southern India — uniting alumni from across Harvard’s Schools to foster meaningful opportunities for connection.

A small but mighty alumni community, the club organized 28 in-person and virtual gatherings over the last two years. The club’s efforts have more than doubled its active membership, with more than 120 alumni attending at least three events per year, in addition to building a thriving online community on the WhatsApp messaging platform.

Through an array of programs — including fireside chats, panel discussions, workshops, and youth development initiatives — the club has expanded its community outreach activities in Bengaluru and deepened its mission of increasing engagement among alumni and having local impact.

The Harvard Club of Bengaluru demonstrates the power of alumni partnership in bringing people together and building a better future for their local community.

Outstanding Alumni Leadership Award

Lydia Rossman, A.L.M. ’24

An extraordinary leader dedicated to Harvard’s military community, Lydia Rossman, A.L.M. ’24, has had a transformative impact on the Harvard Veterans Alumni Organization (HVAO); a Shared Interest Group.

Demonstrating an unparalleled ability to rally support, coordinate complex events, and create memorable experiences, Rossman has built sustainable frameworks for current and future support of Harvard’s veteran community. In addition to mentoring HVAO members at Harvard Extension School, she led the complete redesign of the organization’s website and organized a successful annual campus barbecue — facilitating opportunities for networking and relationship-building within Harvard’s alumni community of veterans and military-affiliated students, faculty, and staff. Poignantly, she hosted a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery — creating a profound moment of remembrance and reflection — and led an event to clean the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Through her exceptional initiative, organizational prowess, and a deep dedication to honoring student and alumni veterans, Rossman embodies the highest ideals of leadership and service.

Marcus DeFlorimonte, P.M.D. ’95

Thanks to his superb leadership skills and boundless enthusiasm, Marcus DeFlorimonte, P.M.D. ’95, led the creation of new partnerships, programming, and a modernized clubhouse for the Harvard Club of Boston.

During his term as club president, DeFlorimonte developed partnerships and strategies to increase membership, bolstered the organization’s Board of Governors, and spearheaded the renewal of key clubhouse spaces.

DeFlorimonte is committed to building long-term collaborative relationships and has forged close ties with organizations across campus and around the world — expanding the number of Harvard events at the clubhouse and gaining enthusiastic new members.

He fostered community by encouraging partnerships with other Clubs and SIGs, co-hosting events and cultivating shared community. He invited deans from each School to speak at the club, striving for representation from across the University. He also hosted events with Harvard College sports teams, facilitating opportunities for undergraduates to connect with alumni networks.

Through his collaborative spirit, positive attitude, and strong vision, DeFlorimonte has reinvigorated the club’s facilities and programming, bringing them fully into the present and positioning the Harvard Club of Boston for a dynamic future.