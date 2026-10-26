Harvard alumni honored for community building and leadership

Each year, the Harvard Alumni Association (HAA) Club and Shared Interest Group (SIG) Awards recognize exemplary contributions to these alumni-led organizations through the Outstanding Alumni Community Award and the Outstanding Volunteer Leadership Award.

Honorees are nominated by peers, with testimonials highlighting their impact and commitment. This year, awards were presented at the Alumni Leadership Conference on October 21.

Outstanding Alumni Community Award

Harvard Club of France

Dedicated to enhancing alumni engagement and making education accessible for future generations, the Harvard Club of France has cultivated a vibrant, inclusive community through innovative programming, a thoughtful regional strategy, and a collaborative spirit that inspires Harvard Clubs worldwide.

The Harvard Club of France has worked tirelessly to grow beyond the borders of Paris, expanding its reach by developing a wide array of localized and multi-day event programming across France — including its “Harvard in the Regions” series — and by partnering with other Harvard organizations and Ivy+ alumni groups.

In addition to fostering greater alumni engagement, the club supports the Harvard French Scholarship Fund, which sends two high school students from underprivileged backgrounds to attend Harvard Summer School each year and provides them with alumni mentorship. Through its Fundraising4Access initiative, the club also raises money to help provide financial aid for students admitted to Harvard College.

Guided by a purposeful vision, the Harvard Club of France has evolved into a dynamic and enthusiastic network that builds enduring ties between alumni across France and fortifies their connection with the University.

Harvard Latino Alumni Alliance

Led by a profound commitment to community, the Harvard Latino Alumni Alliance (HLAA) has energized and deepened alumni engagement, strengthened bonds with Harvard students, and elevated awareness of the contributions, challenges, and opportunities impacting Latinos within and beyond the University.

Over the past year, the HLAA has focused on fostering a strong sense of cultural identity and belonging while creating meaningful spaces for collaboration and diverse perspectives. The SIG increased membership across the U.S. by substantially expanding year-round programming on range of topics and establishing regional hubs in Southern California, Chicago, South Central Texas, and Boston.

In fall 2025, the HLAA independently held its inaugural Latino Alumni Conference in Cambridge, convening hundreds of alumni from across professions, generations, and geographies.

The HLAA has also invested in the campus community, partnering with and sponsoring student-led organizations and hosting a mentorship program that pairs college students with alumni mentors representing diverse career paths.

The HLAA continues to make a lasting difference through its mission to uplift Latino voices, bolster alumni engagement, and ensure future alumni networks thrive.

Outstanding Alumni Leadership Award

Katherine Zeitlin Haskell AB ’79

A steadfast volunteer who has consistently answered the call to leadership for over 35 years, Katherine Zeitlin Haskell AB ’79 has strengthened her alumni community and advanced the mission of the Harvard Club of Washington, DC in myriad ways.

As club president, Haskell has provided a strong vision and a steady hand, leading the organization through a period of broader leadership transition, while also taking on the additional work of three officers.

During this busy time, Haskell spearheaded a partnership with the HAA to launch a new website for the club, bringing thoughtful and methodical insight to ensure the site would serve current and prospective members effectively. She also led the club’s board through a comprehensive review of membership criteria to more closely align with HAA community standards, culminating in a successful bylaw update.

Through her dedication to the Harvard Club of Washington, DC, Haskell serves as a role model and resource for other clubs and alumni around the world.