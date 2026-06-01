Global health Student Advisory Committee cohort for 2026–27

The Harvard Global Health Institute has announced its 2026–2027 cohort of the Student Advisory Committee (SAC), a 13-member undergraduate leadership group that will serve from fall 2026 through spring 2027.

Representing nine concentrations across Harvard College, the cohort brings together students with diverse interests spanning health equity, immigrant and refugee health, health policy, mental health, maternal health, biotechnology, education, and community-based care. Together, they will work to foster a more connected and collaborative undergraduate global health community at Harvard.

The Student Advisory Committee supports HGHI’s mission of creating spaces for interdisciplinary dialogue, mentorship, and student engagement in global health. Throughout the academic year, SAC members will help organize events, connect students to global health opportunities, strengthen peer mentorship, and provide insight into undergraduate experiences and priorities within the field.

This year’s cohort reflects HGHI’s continued commitment to building an inclusive global health community that bridges classroom learning, research, advocacy, and lived experience. Members bring experience from clinical research, nonprofit leadership, public service, education initiatives, community organizing, and international health work across a wide range of communities and settings.

The 2026–2027 SAC will be led by Co-Presidents Alif Sheikh ’27 and Divangel Guerrero ’27.