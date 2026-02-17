Global health leaders convene to advance innovation, equity, and collective action

The Harvard Global Health Institute (HGHI) has announced the full agenda and speaker lineup for its fourth annual Global Health Symposium, scheduled for April 16 at Harvard University and livestreamed via YouTube. Under the theme “Global Health Forward: Strength Through Innovation and Collective Action,” the symposium will bring together scholars, clinicians, policymakers, and practitioners from around the world to examine pressing global health challenges and opportunities.

The program will feature a keynote address by Sania Nishtar, CEO of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, whose work has advanced vaccine equity, strengthened health systems, and fostered global cooperation. Her remarks will set the stage for a day of expert-led discussions on ethical leadership, innovation, and collaborative approaches to addressing complex health challenges.

This year’s symposium comes at a pivotal moment for global health. Amid growing geopolitical uncertainty, financial constraints, and intensifying health threats, there is an urgent need for dialogue, ethical frameworks, and solutions that reflect collective responsibility. From priority setting and global justice to emergency preparedness, workforce development, and governance, participants will explore strategies to strengthen health systems, promote equity, and advance resilient, evidence-informed policy across regions.

Conversations bring together perspectives from experts spanning Africa, Latin America, and beyond, including John-Arne Røttingen of the Wellcome Trust, Kalipso Chalkidou of the World Health Organization, and Alejandro Gaviria, former Colombian Minister of Health and Education. Along with other speakers and participants, they will examine and reflect on principles of solidarity and global justice, considering how transparent, evidence-informed decision-making can help governments and global institutions navigate scarcity without abandoning commitments to fairness, inclusion, and the needs of the most vulnerable. Discussions will also explore how regional collaboration, workforce development, and data-driven decision-making contribute to more resilient health systems capable of preventing, detecting, and managing health emergencies effectively.

The 2026 Global Health Symposium will take place on April 16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern Time. Held in a hybrid format, the event will offer virtual participation to diverse audiences worldwide. More than 900 participants from around the world have already registered to join virtually.

To register and see the full agenda, speaker list, and registration details, visit the 2026 Global Health Symposium page.