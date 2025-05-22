Get to know HBS Class Day student speaker Chris Hood

Chris Hood, M.B.A. ’25, has been selected as the student speaker for Harvard Business School’s (HBS) Class Day celebration on May 28. Class Day honors graduating students and typically takes place on the day before the School’s and University’s official graduation ceremonies. It is planned and conducted by a committee of second-year M.B.A. students.

Hood has either 17 or 18 tattoos — he can’t quite remember. He does know that the most recent is for his 2-year old daughter, Leilani. It’s a rendering of the Hawaiian translation of her name: flower from heaven. Hood’s tattoos might meld in his mind, and on the Polynesian sleeve on his thigh, but the insights gained over his 35 years, and the basis for his speech to his graduating M.B.A. Class of 2025, is crystal clear: Embrace a habit of reflection, prioritize humility, and live a life full of adventure and courage.

