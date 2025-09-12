Funding opportunity for international global health research collaboration

The Harvard Global Health Institute is now accepting applications for its 2025-2026 cohort of Visiting Research Scholarship Program. Applications must be submitted by a Harvard faculty member who will serve as the sponsor for an international research collaborator. This program provides funding for the Harvard sponsor to host their collaborator for a six-week in-residence experience to complement ongoing research activities.



Visiting scholars will have their in-residence time on campus financially covered through the fellowship award. Scholars will be provided with a lump sum stipend for their logistical expenses related to the visit (i.e. housing, flights to and from Cambridge, health insurance, J-1 visa fees, and daily per diem for food).

The Harvard sponsor must be a Harvard faculty member at any School or affiliated hospital, and the visiting scholar should have a doctoral degree in a relevant degree. Demonstrated evidence of significant collaborative work with the sponsor, or the foundations for significant collaborative work, is required. This could be publications of peer-reviewed manuscripts, co-developed educational curricula, partnership on policy, or service work.

Applications are open now and due by 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 19.

To apply and for further information about eligibility and award details, please see our visiting scholars webpage.