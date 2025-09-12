News+

Funding opportunity for international global health research collaboration

Contact Bethany Mitchell http://globalhealth.harvard.edu
2 min read

The Harvard Global Health Institute is now accepting applications for its 2025-2026 cohort of Visiting Research Scholarship Program. Applications must be submitted by a Harvard faculty member who will serve as the sponsor for an international research collaborator. This program provides funding for the Harvard sponsor to host their collaborator for a six-week in-residence experience to complement ongoing research activities.

Visiting scholars will have their in-residence time on campus financially covered through the fellowship award. Scholars will be provided with a lump sum stipend for their logistical expenses related to the visit (i.e. housing, flights to and from Cambridge, health insurance, J-1 visa fees, and daily per diem for food).  

The Harvard sponsor must be a Harvard faculty member at any School or affiliated hospital, and the visiting scholar should have a doctoral degree in a relevant degree. Demonstrated evidence of significant collaborative work with the sponsor, or the foundations for significant collaborative work, is required. This could be publications of peer-reviewed manuscripts, co-developed educational curricula, partnership on policy, or service work.

Applications are open now and due by 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 19. 

To apply and for further information about eligibility and award details, please see our visiting scholars webpage.

Read Full Story

Share this article

You might like

Trending

  1. Health

    Early breakfast could help you live longer

    Study finds mealtimes may impact health, longevity in older adults

    3 min read

  2. Science & Tech

    How to regulate AI

    Scholars from business, economics, healthcare, policy offer insights into areas that deserve close look

    long read

  3. Health

    Does this cellphone habit raise risk of hemorrhoids?

    Gastroenterologist Trisha Pasricha discusses why new findings may change how you think about bathroom routines

    7 min read