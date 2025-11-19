Frontiers Fund welcomes applications for innovative solutions to societal challenges

The Office of the Vice Provost for Research is pleased to announce the launch of the Frontiers of Innovation for Societal Impact Fund. For centuries, Harvard has engaged with corporations and related entities to inform and strengthen its intellectual mission, support scholarship and students, and translate research discoveries to benefit society broadly. At a time when opportunities offered by engagement with industry have never been greater, the Frontiers Fund seeks to catalyze these collaborations and expand the reach and impact of Harvard scholarship.

Faculty are invited to propose innovative research and creative activities in any discipline that have the promise to meaningfully impact a demonstrated societal challenge and receive future support from corporations, venture capital, industry consortia, or foundations. Applicants may apply for support from two Frontiers Fund tracks:

– Spark awards, ranging from $50,000 to $100,000, to support the initiation of an area or branch of research or creative activity that can lead to new or expanding industry alliances

– Ascend awards, ranging from $250,000 to $750,000, to support the expansion or elaboration of an ongoing area of research or creative activity that can lead to new or expanding industry alliances

Applications are welcomed from individuals who hold a faculty appointment at any Harvard School and who have principal investigator rights at that School.

More information is available on the Frontiers Fund website. Applications for Spark and Ascend awards must be submitted by 5 p.m. Jan. 14 via the Harvard University Funding Portal. Finalists for Ascend awards will be asked to participate in a presentation before a review panel. Funding notifications for all applicants will be made by Feb. 18.