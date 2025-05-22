News+

From saints to serpents: HDS students win 2025 Buechner Prize

Tess Dufrechou (left) and Kat Woodard are winners of the 2025 Frederick Buechner Prize.

Photo by Marisol Andrade Muñoz

As the academic year comes to a close, Harvard Divinity School (HDS) announces that Tess Dufrechou, M.Div. ’25, and Kat Woodard, M.Div. ’25, have received the 2025 Frederick Buechner Prize. The award is given annually to two graduating M.Div. students whose senior papers best embody the literary and theological vision of the late writer-theologian Frederick Buechner.  

Both Dufrechou and Woodard produced projects that reflect Buechner’s legacy in original ways — each drawing from personal experience and academic rigor to illuminate underexplored religious scholarship. 

