From Cambridge to the world: Harvard Worldwide Week 2025 celebrates global engagement 

Throughout the year, Harvard’s campus is home to countless lectures, seminars, and events that explore international themes. Its museums and cultural organizations host compelling exhibitions, film screenings, and performances that broaden our understanding of different cultures. Meanwhile, Harvard’s more than 20 international offices support its community’s academic work worldwide. The University’s faculty, students, staff, and researchers — including those from countries around the world — are deeply engaged in addressing the most urgent global challenges of our time.

From Oct. 13-17, the Office of the Vice Provost for International Affairs invites the Harvard community to join in celebrating Worldwide Week at Harvard, an annual event highlighting the breadth and depth of this engagement with the world. Throughout the week, Harvard’s Schools, departments, research centers, student organizations, and international offices will host a variety of academic and cultural events.

“Harvard’s excellence is deeply rooted in its commitment to the world beyond our campus,” said Mark Elliott, vice provost for international affairs. “In addition, as President Garber stated proudly at Commencement in May, Harvard’s international community contributes profoundly to the intellectual life of the University, and global perspectives shape our research, teaching, and learning. Worldwide Week at Harvard 2025 provides us a timely opportunity to highlight and celebrate these international endeavors.”

The Office of the Vice Provost for International Affairs (OVPIA) has hosted Worldwide Week at Harvard since 2017. This year’s program includes seminars and panel discussions on topics ranging from global health to artificial intelligence to the relationship between art and politics, as well as informational sessions, film screenings, museum exhibits, and social events.

Of note: On Oct. 15, from noon to 3 p.m. in the Science Center Plaza, OVPIA will host its second annual Harvard’s Global Offices Information Table. Stop by to talk with the directors of many of Harvard’s global offices — on campus next week for their annual Global Office Directors Summit — to learn more about Harvard programming and resources in Greece, South Africa, Brazil, China, and beyond. There you can also meet colleagues supporting international travel and study, including Global Support Services.

For a full listing of Worldwide Week events, visit Worldwide Week at Harvard.