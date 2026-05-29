Four HBS faculty members receive Class of 2026 Faculty Teaching Award Honors

Harvard Business School has announced the recipients of the 2026 Faculty Teaching Awards. This year’s honorees are Alberto Cavallo, Kristin Mugford, David Moss, and Meg Rithmire.

Presented annually during Class Day exercises, the Faculty Teaching Awards recognize faculty members who have had a significant impact on students through excellence in teaching and mentorship.

Students were asked to identify professors who have enhanced the learning experience and to reflect on which professor best demonstrated the following six criteria in both their Required Curriculum (RC) first year and Elective Curriculum (EC) second year:

-Inspiration

-Knowledge Transfer

-Accessibility

-Career Guidance

-Quality of Life

-Feedback

“When the Class of 2026 looks back on our time at Harvard Business School, we will remember the faculty members who challenged us, believed in us, and helped us grow into more thoughtful leaders and people,” said Jess Williams and Riddhi Sangam, 2026 Class Day Committee co-chairs. “The best professors did more than teach frameworks or lead discussions, they created environments where students felt seen, encouraged, and pushed to reach beyond what they thought possible. In moments of uncertainty, their guidance provided clarity; in moments of ambition, their belief gave us confidence. This year’s Faculty Teaching Award recipients represent the profound impact faculty can have not only on a student’s education, but on the trajectory of their lives.”