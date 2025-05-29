News+

Four Business School faculty receive Class of 2025 Faculty Teaching Award honors

Contact Dorian Salinas https://www.hbs.edu/news/Pages/default.aspx
1 min read

Students from the Harvard Business School graduating Class of 2025 honored four faculty members with Faculty Teaching Awards. Rawi Abdelal, Edward (Ted) Berk, Meg Rithmire, and Andy Wu were recognized for their excellence and dedication to teaching, and for the positive impact they had both in and out of the classroom.

Students were asked to identify professors who have enhanced their learning experience and to reflect on which best demonstrated the following six criteria in both their Required Curriculum (RC) first year and Elective Curriculum (EC) second year:

Inspiration: transfers passion for the subject matter to students
Knowledge Transfer: makes difficult course material accessible to all students through clear explanations and demonstrated relevance
Accessibility: available to students outside the classroom on a personal and professional basis
Career Guidance: helps to identify industry contacts and evaluate potential career options
Quality of Life: helps to improve the quality of life on campus
Feedback: provides feedback that contributes to professional and personal development

Read Full Story

Share this article

You might like

Trending

  1. Campus & Community

    University sues Trump administration over move to bar international students, scholars

    Judge grants University’s motion for temporary restraining order, blocking government’s action

    5 min read

  2. Health

    Vitamin D supplements may slow biological aging

    Trial shows protection against telomere shortening, which heightens disease risk

    3 min read

  3. Science & Tech

    Strange galactic facts

    Test the limits of your cosmic IQ by taking our quiz based on Harvard astronomy research

    1 min read