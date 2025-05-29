Four Business School faculty receive Class of 2025 Faculty Teaching Award honors

Students from the Harvard Business School graduating Class of 2025 honored four faculty members with Faculty Teaching Awards. Rawi Abdelal, Edward (Ted) Berk, Meg Rithmire, and Andy Wu were recognized for their excellence and dedication to teaching, and for the positive impact they had both in and out of the classroom.

Students were asked to identify professors who have enhanced their learning experience and to reflect on which best demonstrated the following six criteria in both their Required Curriculum (RC) first year and Elective Curriculum (EC) second year:



Inspiration: transfers passion for the subject matter to students

Knowledge Transfer: makes difficult course material accessible to all students through clear explanations and demonstrated relevance

Accessibility: available to students outside the classroom on a personal and professional basis

Career Guidance: helps to identify industry contacts and evaluate potential career options

Quality of Life: helps to improve the quality of life on campus

Feedback: provides feedback that contributes to professional and personal development