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Faculty Council meeting — March 25, 2026

Contact Office of the Secretary of the FAS
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On March 25 the Faculty Council approved proposals regarding a shared course initiative and regarding Division of Continuing Education nomenclature. They also discussed a proposal regarding Department of the Classics nomenclature and heard an update on the work of the Task Force on Workforce Planning.

The Faculty Council next meets on April 15. The next meeting of the Faculty is on April 7. The preliminary deadline for the May 5 meeting of the Faculty is April 21 at noon.

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