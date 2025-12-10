Division of Continuing Education fetes 50 years of expanding opportunity

The Harvard Division of Continuing Education (DCE) continued to celebrate its 50th Anniversary with a reception Dec. 5 at the Harvard Club of Boston. The event is a signature moment in DCE’s yearlong celebration, bringing together alumni, donors, faculty, students, and supporters to reflect on a legacy of expanding access for working professionals and lifelong learners.

The evening centered on DCE’s mission-driven commitment to accessibility while looking ahead to the “next 50 years” of innovation and impact. The celebration also honored the legacy of founding Dean Michael Shinagel, who established DCE in 1975 and remains one of Harvard’s longest-serving deans. Proceeds from the event supported the the DCE Scholarship Fund, with the goal of removing financial barriers for students.

In her remarks, DCE Dean Nancy Coleman also highlighted that she was also sharing a milestone with the division — marking her more than five years of leadership at DCE, guiding the division through a period of transformation, growth, and global connection. Coleman emphasized that DCE’s power is rooted in stories of perseverance, risk-taking, and choosing education even when life is already full.

“These stories remind us that community is not an abstract concept,” Coleman said. “It is something we create through courage, generosity, and connection — and that human connection is the heartbeat of DCE.”

Originally from Brazil, Isabella Rocha, a master’s degree candidate in cybersecurity joined Harvard Extension School (HES) earlier this year while continuing her full-time career in product marketing.

“Finding Harvard Extension was the perfect fit for my goals because I could continue working full time while pursuing higher education part time, exactly in the cybersecurity focus I wanted,” Rocha said. “My studies have strengthened my professional credibility and allowed me to grow my presence in the cybersecurity space while gaining the technical depth to truly stand out.”

Another student echoed the themes of the night. A.L.M. degree candidate Tim White credits education with expanding his vision of what was possible — from pursuing his studies at Harvard to global policy conversations at the United Nations.

“Since becoming a student, every door has opened,” White said. “Having access to the Harvard community completely changed my trajectory — it’s allowed me to build a global venture focused on responsible AI and public good while continuing my studies.”

White now leads an emerging AI education and consulting firm, launched through the Harvard Innovation Labs and is preparing to participate in global forums including the World Economic Forum in Davos. He says his journey of grassroots volunteerism to advising world leaders mirrors the expansive impact DCE seeks to create through access-driven education.

Coleman reminded attendees that as DCE advances toward the next iteration of its change, development, and growth the power of its community is what can remain constant. “While we each have our own story, we are also part of something much larger,” she said. “A community that believes in access, innovation, and the transformative power of education.”